Data experts issue new verdict on Brighton's Premier League finish after collapse against Everton

A tired looking Brighton and Hove Albion suffered their worst loss of the season as they went down 5-1 to lowly Everton at the Amex Stadium – but how does it impact their chances of reaching Europe?

The visitors were ahead after 33 seconds when Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross from close range.

Doucoure made it two and doubled Everton’s advantage on 29 minutes, this time latching onto Dwight McNeil’s cross from the left before volleying past Jason Steele.

Brighton were down 3-0 after the ball bounced off the back of Steele’s leg and in for an own goal from McNeil’s cross.

De Zerbi made four changes after the restart and his side seemed to be taking control of the second half until Alex Iwobi went on a run down the left before flicking the ball to McNeil.

Lewis Dunk’s sliding challenge was too late and McNeil was patient as he skipped around Steele and tucked in the Toffees’ fourth.

Three minutes later Alexis Mac Allister clawed one back for the hosts, with the goal standing after a VAR check for offside but the rout was firmly recorded when McNeil scored his second late in stoppage time.

Here, based on the very latest odds for relegation, is where the oddsmakers now think Brighton will finish, using the prices for the title/top four/top six finish to determine the top sides.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk reacts to their defeat on the pitch against Everton

