Data experts make staggering Premier League prediction for Brighton, Leicester, Manchester United and Arsenal

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck will likely return to the starting line-up for today's Premier League clash against Leicester

Albion have enjoyed a good start to the new season and sit fourth with 10 points from their first five matches.

Graham Potter's team did however slip to their first loss of the campaign last time out at Fulham on Tuesday night and will hope to get back on track against basement team Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' men have made a slow start and have just one point from five outings.

Brighton remain without Adam Lallana for Sunday’s visit but new boy Billy Gilmour could make his debut.

Lallana has a calf injury, with boss Graham Potter admitting he is unlikely to return before the international break.

Gilmour is available following his move from Chelsea and Joel Veltman is fit but the game could come too soon for Jeremy Sarmiento despite his return to training.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes at the Amex.

The defender, who joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana, still needed clearance after signing on deadline day but may be available.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Daniel Amartey are out.

FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer prediction: Brighton win: 51 per cent, draw: 25%, Leicester win: 24%.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial remains injured but big-money signing Antony could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial missed the previous two matches with an Achilles issue and boss Erik ten Hag confirmed he will absent again this weekend.

Midfielder Casemiro is pushing for his first United start and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be in the squad after joining on loan from Newcastle. Ten Hag is unsure whether full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be fit, but Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain injured.

Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

The pair will be assessed on Saturday, but the Gunners manager was hopeful they will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to play with a knee problem that has already kept him sidelined for Arsenal’s last two matches.