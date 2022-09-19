Data experts predict Brighton Premier League finish after Roberto De Zerbi appointment – compared with West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brentford

Former FC Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Roberto De Zerbi has taken over at Premier League club Brighton after Graham Potter left for Chelsea

Albion have impressed this season and are fourth in the Premier League on 13 points from six matches. The steady progress has however been seriously disrupted as head coach Graham Potter and his entire management team moved to Chelsea last week.

Albion have acted swiftly however and appointed De Zerbi yesterday on a four year contract. The Italian will have time to get to know his new player during the international break and his first match will be at Liverpool on October 1.

De Zerbi’s first home match will be at the Amex Stadium on October 8 against Tottenham.

The 43-year-old Italian was most recently in charge at Shakhtar Donetsk but left the club in July because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

De Zerbi earned rave reviews for his style of football during a three-year tenure at Sassuolo, leading them to two eighth-place finishes in Serie A, and he won last year’s Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar.

Abion cheif executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to.

“It’s no secret our chairman is constantly monitoring potential coaches, both here in our domestic leagues, throughout Europe and across the world as part of our succession planning work.

“We feel Roberto is the ideal cultural and technical fit for Brighton & Hove Albion, and the right person to continue the club’s progress and work with this outstanding group of players.”

Albion fans have reacted well to the appointment but where are the club predicted to finish this season? The Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and have forecast the final Premier League table – along with their chances of Champions League qualification, chances of winning the Premier League and the chances of relegation.

1. Man City - Points: 87, goal difference: 64, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 96 per cent, Premier League winners: 66 per cent.

2. Liverpool - Points: 75, goal difference: 45, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 76 per cent, Premier League winners: 15 per cent.

3. Arsenal - Points: 71, goal difference: 25, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 59 per cent, Premier League winners: 8 per cent.

4. Tottenham - Points: 69, goal difference: 26, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 55 per cent, Premier League winners: 6 per cent.

5. Man United - Points: 61, goal difference: 7, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 25 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

6. Brighton - Points: 60, goal difference: 10, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 24 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

7. Newcastle - Points: 51, goal difference: 1, relegation: 6 per cent, Champions League qualification: 7 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

8. Crystal Palace - Points: 48, goal difference: -5, relegation: 10 per cent, Champions League qualification: 5 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

9. Brentford - Points: 48, goal difference: -4, relegation: 10 per cent, Champions League qualification: 4 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

10. Aston Villa - Points: 48, goal difference: -8, relegation: 11 per cent, Champions League qualification: 3 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

11. West Ham - Points: 45, goal difference: -8, relegation: 15 per cent, Champions League qualification: 2 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

12. Leeds - Points: 45, goal difference: -13, relegation: 16 per cent, Champions League qualification: 2 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.