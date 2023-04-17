Edit Account-Sign Out
Data experts predict FA Cup semi-final outcome for Brighton, Man United, Sheffield United and Man City

Brighton and Hove Albion will prepare for one of their biggest games in recent history this week as they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

By Derren Howard
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST

Albion, who are seventh in the Premier League standings, have impressed this season under their Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi. They advanced to the last four thanks to a 5-0 victory against League Two Grimsby Town, while Erik ten Hag’s United progressed to the Wembley semi-final thanks to their 3-1 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford back in March. It’s a fascinating showdown against two for the form teams in the top flight. Brighton arrive at the match in high spirits thanks to their 2-1 win at Chelsea last Saturday while Man United enjoyed a 2-0 triumph against struggling Nottingham Forest at the City. In the other semi-final, Premier League title chasers Manchester City will go up against Championship highflyers Sheffield United. City walloped Burnley 6-0 in the previous round and Sheffield United made it to the last four with a 3-2 win against fellow Championship outfit Blackburn.

Using the latest forecast from oddschecker.com...Here’s who is expected to triumph at Wembley this weekend and then go on to lift the FA Cup on June 2023.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to inspire his team to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United this Sunday

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is lifted off his feet by Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to inspire his team to an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United this Sunday Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Championship team are clearly the outsiders and are 14/1 to beat City. Chances of lifting the trophy in June are at 50/1.

2. Sheffield United

The Championship team are clearly the outsiders and are 14/1 to beat City. Chances of lifting the trophy in June are at 50/1. Photo: DARREN STAPLES

Roberto De Zerbi's on-form team are 29/20 for the victory against Man U and 11/2 to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

3. Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi's on-form team are 29/20 for the victory against Man U and 11/2 to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Erik ten Hag's men are 7/4 to beat Brighton on Sunday and 9/2 to lift the FA Cup.

4. Man United

Erik ten Hag's men are 7/4 to beat Brighton on Sunday and 9/2 to lift the FA Cup. Photo: Ash Donelon

