Data experts predict FA Cup semi-final outcome for Brighton, Man United, Sheffield United and Man City

Albion, who are seventh in the Premier League standings, have impressed this season under their Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi. They advanced to the last four thanks to a 5-0 victory against League Two Grimsby Town, while Erik ten Hag’s United progressed to the Wembley semi-final thanks to their 3-1 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford back in March. It’s a fascinating showdown against two for the form teams in the top flight. Brighton arrive at the match in high spirits thanks to their 2-1 win at Chelsea last Saturday while Man United enjoyed a 2-0 triumph against struggling Nottingham Forest at the City. In the other semi-final, Premier League title chasers Manchester City will go up against Championship highflyers Sheffield United. City walloped Burnley 6-0 in the previous round and Sheffield United made it to the last four with a 3-2 win against fellow Championship outfit Blackburn.