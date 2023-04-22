Edit Account-Sign Out
Data experts predict how FA Cup will unfold for Sheffield United, Man City, Brighton and Man United after twist

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, while Manchester City are in action against Sheffield United

By Derren Howard
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

Roberto De Zerbi wants to rewrite the history books with Brighton as he seeks to keep the club on course for a first major trophy with victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Albion’s only previous FA Cup final appearance was a 2-2 draw followed by a 4-0 replay defeat to United in 1983 at the end of a season which included relegation from the top flight.

“We would like to try to change the history,” said the Albion boss. “I think the fans have to be proud for this squad, these players because they are different than other players, other teams. They feel the importance for the people, for our fans and they are playing for us.

“I can give them my passion, my vision of work, not more because I’m not a player. But for sure we would like to make our fans happy.

“I’m looking forward to playing this game. For sure, (it’s) one of the most important.”

Here’s the latest odds on semi-final and final victory according to Oddschecker.com

FA Cup semi-final weekend at Wembley Stadium will see Manchester City takes on Sheffield United and Brighton v Man United

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: A general view of fans arriving on Wembley Way prior to the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

FA Cup semi-final weekend at Wembley Stadium will see Manchester City takes on Sheffield United and Brighton v Man United Photo: Shaun Botterill

To beat Man City - 14-1. To lift the trophy - 50-1

2. Sheffield United

To beat Man City - 14-1. To lift the trophy - 50-1 Photo: Julian Finney

To Beat Brighton 2-1. To lift the trophy 4/7

3. Man United

To Beat Brighton 2-1. To lift the trophy 4/7 Photo: Ash Donelon

To beat Man United - 11/8. To lift the trophy 5/1.

4. Brighton

To beat Man United - 11/8. To lift the trophy 5/1. Photo: GLYN KIRK

