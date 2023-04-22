Data experts predict how FA Cup will unfold for Sheffield United, Man City, Brighton and Man United after twist
Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, while Manchester City are in action against Sheffield United
Roberto De Zerbi wants to rewrite the history books with Brighton as he seeks to keep the club on course for a first major trophy with victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.
Albion’s only previous FA Cup final appearance was a 2-2 draw followed by a 4-0 replay defeat to United in 1983 at the end of a season which included relegation from the top flight.
“We would like to try to change the history,” said the Albion boss. “I think the fans have to be proud for this squad, these players because they are different than other players, other teams. They feel the importance for the people, for our fans and they are playing for us.
“I can give them my passion, my vision of work, not more because I’m not a player. But for sure we would like to make our fans happy.
“I’m looking forward to playing this game. For sure, (it’s) one of the most important.”
Here’s the latest odds on semi-final and final victory according to Oddschecker.com