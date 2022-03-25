Data experts predict huge twist for Brighton Premier League finish - compared with Crystal Palace, Southampton, Newcastle and Brentford

It's been a tough recent run for Brighton in the Premier League but they will aim to finish the campaign strongly and achieve their highest ever Premier League.

Graham Potter's men are 13th in the league standings but they have lost their last six fixtures against Man United, Burnley, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The international break arrived at the right time as the team will look to reset and refocus for their remaining matches - which starts again against relegation threatened Norwich at the Amex Stadium.

Albion also have to face Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Southampton, Wolves, Man United, Leeds and finally West Ham.

Potter will also hope to have Adam Webster and Adam Lallana back after the international break. Webster has struggled with calf, groin and hamstring issues this season and his latest injury was a real blow as it arrived just after Dan Burn was allowed to leave in January and join Newcastle for £13m.

As a result Albion have struggled defensively and have shipped a worrying 13 goals in that dismal run of six matches.

Lallana is also set for a return from his latest hamstring problem and his experience and guile will be key if Brighton are to turn their fortunes around.

Scroll down and click through to see where Albion are predicted to finish compared to their Premier League rivals by data experts fivethirtyeight

1. Manchester City A title-race looks very much on this season and even though City have stumbled recently, they are being tipped to retain their crown. Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 91 (+64 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 62% Photo Sales

2. Liverpool The Reds have made what seemed like a title procession into a race and even though they have won nine-straight league games, they are being predicted to fall just short this season. Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 38% Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Chelsea’s off-field problems are well known but they are being tipped to finish comfortably in third place. Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 80 (+48 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: <1% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: >99% Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Mikel Arteta’s side started the season slowly but their recent form has catapulted them into being favourites for the last Champions League space. Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+18 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 67% Photo Sales