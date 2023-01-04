Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives a thumbs up during the Premier League match at Everton

Data experts predict new Brighton and Everton Premier League finish and points tally, compared with Chelsea, Newcastle and Leeds - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion produced one of the best performances of the season as they hammered Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park last night.

By Derren Howard
34 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:20pm

The win moved Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team to eighth in the Premier League standings while Everton are 16th are once again facing up to another relegation battle this season.

The results place Frank Lampard in a precarious position. Lampard kept Everton in the league at the end of last season, but he has largely been unable to arrest the slide that started under his predecessor Benitez.

Since he took over as manager, the Toffees have scored 33 goals and conceded 55 in 36 matches, a difference of -22.

Brighton however seem to be on an upward trend and De Zerbi is starting to make a positive impact at the club, having taken over from previous boss Graham Potter who left for the riches of Chelsea last October.

Here Sussex World looks at the numbers crunched by data experts and FiveThirtyEight and predicts where Brighton, Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle, Leeds and all their Premier League will finish this season.

1. Arsenal

Predicted points: 83

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. Man City

Predicted points: 83

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

3. Man United

Predicted points: 71

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

4. Newcastle

Predicted points: 69

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5