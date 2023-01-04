Brighton and Hove Albion produced one of the best performances of the season as they hammered Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park last night.

The win moved Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team to eighth in the Premier League standings while Everton are 16th are once again facing up to another relegation battle this season.

The results place Frank Lampard in a precarious position. Lampard kept Everton in the league at the end of last season, but he has largely been unable to arrest the slide that started under his predecessor Benitez.

Since he took over as manager, the Toffees have scored 33 goals and conceded 55 in 36 matches, a difference of -22.

Brighton however seem to be on an upward trend and De Zerbi is starting to make a positive impact at the club, having taken over from previous boss Graham Potter who left for the riches of Chelsea last October.

Here Sussex World looks at the numbers crunched by data experts and FiveThirtyEight and predicts where Brighton, Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle, Leeds and all their Premier League will finish this season.

