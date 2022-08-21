Data experts predict staggering outcome for West Ham, Brighton, Leeds, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man City in Sunday's Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will takes his team to West Ham today in the Premier League

After getting a first victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night, Moyes is hoping to build some momentum when they host Brighton on Sunday.

“It is really important we get our first points on the board, really important,” said the West Ham boss, whose team head into the weekend second bottom of the table.

“We don’t want to get in a position where we are too far behind where we don’t want to challenge.”

Brighton have never lost a Premier League fixture against West Ham, winning four and drawing six of the 10 previous meetings.

Potter said: “In my time, we’ve only won one game against West Ham, so that doesn’t feel like such a great record! We’ve had a lot of draws.”

West Ham vs Brighton (stats courtesy: betvictor.com)

Brighton: Predicted xG: 1.71; win 47%, draw: 20%, loss: 33%

West Ham: Predicted xG: 1.35; win 33%, draw: 20%, loss: 47%

Meanwhile, Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side “can cause some havoc” against Chelsea.

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be revisited at Elland Road and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.

The American said: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now."

Leeds v Chelsea (stats courtesy: betvictor.com)

Chelsea Predicted xG: 2.02; win 66%, draw: 20%, loss: 14%.

Leeds: Predicted xG: 0.87; win 14%, draw: 20%, loss: 66%.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe has ordered Newcastle to consider themselves “equals” to Manchester City’s superstars as they attempt to upset the Premier League champions.

Asked if he ever allowed himself to think ahead to a time when Newcastle can compete with Guardiola’s men as equals, Howe said: “For me, we’re equals now.

“It’s only the the results and the performances that will dictate otherwise, so we go head-to-head with everybody that we play."

Newcastle v Man City (stats courtesy: betvictor.com)

Man City Predicted xG: 2.57; win 68%, draw: 18%, loss: 14%.