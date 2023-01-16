Brighton and Hove Albion continued their fine start to 2023 with a thumping 3-0 victory against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

Brighton are now seventh in the Premier League standing and the impressive victory against the Reds keeps their hopes of European qualification on track this season.

Roberto De Zerbi's attack-minded team will continue their campaign at Leicester this Saturday, before taking on Wolves or Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup the following weekend.

Brighton are perhaps one of the surprise packages this term and they – alongside Brentford, Fulham and perhaps less surprisingly Newcastle – are now starting to go toe-to-toe with the established elite.

All four teams are above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool and within touching distance of fifth placed Tottenham, who continue to look shaky under their Italian boss Antonio Conte this season.

It's all shaping up to be a heck of a battle for the top six places and here the statistic experts at FiveThirtyEight predict the outcome of this season's Premier League table...

1. Arsenal Predicted points: 85

2. Man City Predicted points: 82

3. Man United Predicted points: 74

4. Newcastle Predicted points: 70