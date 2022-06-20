Data experts predict where Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea will finish next season

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter guided his team to ninth in the Premier League last season

The midfielder has been a key man at Albion since his £15m arrival from Lille in 2018 but completed a move from Brighton on Friday, signing a four-year deal for a £25million fee, which could increase due to add-ons.

Antonio Conte was impressed by Bissouma last season and was keen to add the Brighton man to his ranks as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

The Mali international said: “It is my dream to play Champions League. When I was younger I remember watching the Champions League every day and I can’t believe to play Champions League for Spurs. I am so happy.”

