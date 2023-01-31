Data experts predict where Brighton, Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds will finish as transfer window closes - gallery
The transfer window will close tonight at 11pm – but where are Brighton and all their Premier League rivals tipped to finish after their month of wheeling and dealing?
If anyone questioned Brighton’s ambition to challenge for Europe this season, this January transfer window should have provided the answer. It was not necessarily who came through the door, it was more to do with who stayed and in that sense, Albion achieved their No 1 objective by keeping star midfielder Moises Caicedo. Brighton’s stance was severely tested from all angles. Firstly, Chelsea saw their bid of £50m turned down and then Arsenal took over with an offer of around £60m, which was also rebuffed. The Gunners were determined to land their man and returned with £70m but Albion’s chairman Tony Bloom once again held firm. The player himself wanted to leave and he may well feel hard done by but Brighton will expect Caicedo to be back and focused on Premier League action this Saturday as they face Bournemouth at the Amex.
Brighton are currently sixth in the Premier League but where are they and their Premier League rivals tipped to finish this season?… Here are the predicted finish based on the very latest odds for both the title and relegation.