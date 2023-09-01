Data experts predict where Brighton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle finish as transfer window closes

It was a window that also witnessed some high profile departures too as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both left. Caicedo went for an eye-watering £115m to Chelsea, while Mac Allister signed for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez also exited as he joined Caicedo at Chelsea for around £25m.

Despite the outgoings, Brighton fans will – on the whole – be pretty happy with their dealings this summer. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joined from Anderlect for around £16m and Igor Julio bolstered the left side of the defence with his £15m arrival from Fiorentina. Experience was added to the midfield as James Milner and Mo Dahoud arrived on free transfers from Liverpool and Dortmund respectively, while Carlos Beleba looks a very promising signing as the 19-year-old midfielder jetted in from Lille for around £25m. The Cameroon man will help soften the blow of Caicedo's absence.

At the sharp end Joao Pedro joined for a club record £30m from Watford and just to put the cherry on top, Barcelona's Fati arrived on a season long loan. "He's a special talent," De Zerbi said on Friday after the deal was confirmed.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach guided his team to sixth in the Premier League last term

But how will all this help Albion's chances and where will they finish in the in the Premier League compared to all of their top flight rivals? Luckily the stats experts at www.oddschecker.com have cranked up the computer and this is how they predict the Premier League to finish after the transfer dealings – based on the odds to finish in the top four.

1. Man City 1/25, 2. Arsenal 2/5, 3. Liverpool 3/5, 4. Man United 5/4, 5. Newcastle 5/4, 6. Chelsea 8/5, 7. Tottenham 3/1, 8. Brighton 5/1, 9. Aston Villa 9/1, 10. West Ham 25/1,