De Zerbi admits to Billy Gilmour 'mistake' after Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister claim

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he has made mistakes with Billy Gilmour after their 6-0 win against Wolves.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, interacts with Billy Gilmour during the 6-0 win against Wolves

Gilmour impressed on a rare start for Albion as De Zerbi rested Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo after a tired looking display in the 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Gilmour played in a deeper midfield role – alongside Pasca Gross – and helped Albion wallop a woeful Wolves team, thanks to two goals each from Gross, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are a very high level and it’s difficult for Gilmour to make a competition,” said De Zerbi after the match.

"Gilmour was the best player on the pitch. After the game I must admit possibly in the past I have made some mistakes with him and Undav, because I did not give them possibility to play. But for me it is difficult to decide to play without Mac Allister, Solly March, Mitoma and Moises Caicedo it is difficult."

Gilmour has made just 11 appearances for Albion since his £9m move from Chelsea last summer but the 21-year-old was pleased to take his chance on a memorable day at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I took my opportunity,” Gilmour said to BBC Five Live, “It's hard to fill Alexis and Moises' job but I just had to take my opportunity. When they've played I've studied them and what they do in my position. When I've been in training I've done it. To get the opportunity to try that today, it was good