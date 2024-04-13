De Zerbi confirms another major injury blow for Brighton after Burnley draw
The Seagulls were heading for a 1-0 loss at Turf Moor after Josh Brownhill capitalised on a poor back pass from Carlos Baleba to put the Clarets ahead.
A dreadful mistake from goalkeeper Aro Muric cost Burnley dear however as he let a routine pass from Sander Berge slip under his foot and dribble into the net, leaving the Clarets six points from safety.
But prior to that Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were forced into a change on 13minutes as left back Pervis Estupinan hobbled off the pitch with an injury to his left ankle and was replaced by Igor.
"Yes, ankle,” confirmed De Zerbi after the match. “It was also Estupinan for the first part of the season and Tariq Lamptey for the first part of the season. Our style was four at the back but two [go] forward and we had to change that a lot of times this season because we have a lot of problems.”
Estupinan’s injury adds to the ever growing list of Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Billy Gilmour (knee), James Milner (thigh)
Tariq Lamptey (muscular), Julio Enciso (muscular) and Adam Webster (muscular).
Brighton remain 10th in the table and are next in action against title-chasing Man City at the Amex Stadium on April 25.
