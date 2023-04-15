De Zerbi issues Evan Ferguson injury update ahead of Man United FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerboi is concerned with the mounting injuries after Brighton’s 2-1 win Premier League against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Seagulls are pushing for European qualification and they also take on Man United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next weekend.
Albion are already without the injured Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento and now look set to be without teenage striker Evan Ferguson and experienced defender Joel Veltman.
Ferguson injured his ankle in a hefty collision in the first half at Stamford Bridge, while Veltman suffered a problem with his hamstring – De Zerbi thinks both are now set for a spell on the sidelines.
"We are losing too many players because we are playing with Lallana, Sariamento, Lamptey and now today Veltman and Ferguson,” said De Zerbi.
"It is difficult. We have to endure a very tough period and two months. Enisco, Bernadotte and JP are improving.
"Now I think they are ready to play in the first XL in every competition in every game. We need everyone ready to play because we would like to achieve our bigger targets. FA Cup final and Europa League / Europe position. I think Ferguson and Veltman can't play for a couple of weeks, minimum.”