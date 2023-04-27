Brighton and Hove Albion will have a swift return to Premier League action as they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the defeat at Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi continues to manage injury issues ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves.

Albion looked off the pace as they lost 3-1 to lowly Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night following their penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi was missing the talents of Adam Lallana (thigh), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Joel Veltman (hamstring), while Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster were only fit enough to be on the bench at the City Ground.

Ferguson – who signed a new contract extension earlier this week – has been a big miss for Albion of late. His physical presence and eye for goal was missed in the semi-final loss at Wembley and also on Wednesday at the City Ground.

De Zerbi hopes to have his young charge back in the starting XI to face Wolves this Saturday at the Amex Stadium – a match they need to win if they are to boost their chances of European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion’s Italian head coach said, “I think and I hope Ferguson can play on Saturday – and Veltman. But we are able to win with this squad. Today we were able to win with this first XI. A lot of coaches cry after defeat but this, I am different.”

Albion had a youthful attack on the pitch at Forest with Julio Enciso, 18, and Facundo Buonanotte, 18, leading the line. Buonanotte netted on his full debut as he opened the scoring in the first half but after De Zerbi highlighted areas where his young players can improve.

"They made a mistake in their head when the game seemed too easy. And football is never easy. There was a moment inside the first half when we could close the game and we [made] a simple mistake and wrong decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he played well. I knew his quality he is one player more. To give him the possibility to play today is a possibility for another player to play more.