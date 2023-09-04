Brighton and Hove Albion arrived at the international break in style thanks to their 3-1 win against Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium last Saturday.

Talented young striker Evan Ferguson netted a hat-trick and there were also encouraging displays from defender Jan Paul van Hecke, midfielder Billy Gilmour and £30m summer signing Joao Pedro.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League and have won three from four of their opening top flight fixtures following their impressive start to the new season.

The pause for the international break will help their head coach Roberto De Zerbi to assess what's gone on so far and how to integrate new arrivals Carlos Baleba and Ansu Fati, who both joined late in the window.

Baleba signed for £25m from Lille on a five-year contract, while Fati is on a season loan from Barcelona.

Man United, who lost 3-1 at Arsenal yesterday and are 11th in the fledgling table, are next for Brighton as the Seagulls travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, September 16. Albion then take their first ever steps into Europe as they welcome AEK Athens to the American Express Stadium on Thursday, September 21 in the Europa League.

De Zerbi will have some selection conundrums to consider and work out just where Fati and Baleba fit into the XI…

