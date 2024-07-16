Marseille's newly recruited Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi addresses a press conference

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has made a bold step into the transfer market with his new club Marseille.

De Zerbi, who joined the French club after three largely successful seasons at Brighton, is about to sign Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

The two clubs are said to to have agreed a fee of around £30m, while personal terms have also been accepted by Greenwood. Greenwood spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe and has not featured for United since serious allegations were made against him in January 2022. The charges were subsequently dropped last year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "After initial green light to OM last week, Mason Greenwood confirmed his intention to accept their proposal today. OM and Man United agreed on €30m package deal, plus 50% sell-on clause. Key formal steps are still needed before deal done, as

@David_Ornstein reports."

De Zerbi and Marseille had been linked with a move for Brighton player Simon Adingra, who was a key figure last season for the Seagulls under De Zerbi.

Adingra, 22, made 40 appearances for Albion last term and scored seven goals with three assists.

The Ivory Coast international joined Brighton from Nordsjaelland for around £8m in 2022. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026 and is valued at around £30m.