'Decision made' - Brighton attacking ace to join title chasers hours after West Ham clash

Brighton and Hove Albion's Ecuadorian attacker Jeremy Sarmiento is set to join Championship title chasers Ipswich Town.

Sarmiento spent the first part of the season at West Bromwich Albion but the 21-year-old was recalled from his loan yesterday.

The Ecuadorian could have been used by Brighton in the second half of the season in a bid to ease their injury crisis but it appears Sarmiento will be heading back out on loan to the Tractor Boys.

Kieran McKenna's impressive Ipswich team are second in the Championship and are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Sarmiento impressed and frustrated in equal measures during his loan at West Brom, where he scored twice from 21 appearances.

The Brighton ace is however an attacking talent and could certainly help add to Ipswich's firepower during the second half of the season.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, speaking ahead of the West Ham clash, said yesterday. "We have not spoken yet about Sarmiento but I think he goes on loan to play in another team.

“Maybe he needs to play. He decided to go on loan to play at the beginning of the season. I don’t know if he has changed idea or his plan.

“He is a good player, he can be important for us, especially in this moment with many injuries but we have to speak with the sports director.”