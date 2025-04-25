Decision made on Brighton star for West Ham clash after horror injury at Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton team news ahead of West Ham United clash

Brighton defender Jan Paul Van Hecke is unavailable to face Graham Potter’s West Ham United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

The Dutch international defender was always a major doubt after a worrying clash of heads with Brentford midfielder Yunus Emre Konak.

Van Hecke required lengthy on-field treatment, including oxygen, before he was stretchered off and taken to hospital for extra tests.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke sustained a head injury at Brentford last week

The 24-year-old has been closely checked by Albion’s medical department this week and Premier League guidelines state that any player who had a suspected concussion should not play for six days.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that the West Ham match will arrive too soon. “No, he cannot,” said the head coach. “Hopefully he will be available for the next one.

"Yeah, I think everyone saw the foul, it was a tough one. Therefore we have to be careful with his health. We can't risk him playing this weekend, but I'm sure we follow all the protocols and then he will be back next week.”

On the plus side, experienced defender Joel Veltman – who has missed the last 10 matches with a foot injury – is available to return.

Brighton will hope to return to winning ways against a West Ham team that has struggled to find their form under former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

The Hammers are 17th in the table but Hurzeler is wary of the threats they pose.

“They are strong in transitions, so especially Kudos, Bowen, very good transition players. And although they are not successful in the past games, I think that they defend quite in good shape, that they don't concede a lot of chances against them.

"So it will be difficult to break their line. And then we have to be aware of their transition moments, because like I said, they have the individual quality to beat every opponent in this league.”

