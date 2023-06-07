Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is ‘attracting interest’ from Brighton & Hove Albion and multiple clubs in England and Germany, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old played an integral role in helping the Bhoys to a domestic Scottish treble this season.

The former Fulham player appeared 52 times in all competitions in 2022-23 – scoring four goals and registering 14 assists – as the Celts lifted the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup titles.

The Danish-English midfielder has made 72 appearances – scoring eight and assisting 16 – since joining Celtic from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley attracting interest from England and Germany — with Brighton being one of the clubs considering him for the summer.

“Decision time in the next days/weeks, waiting for concrete proposals.”