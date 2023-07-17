NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

‘Decision today’ – Arsenal and Brighton cut-price target to confirm surprise transfer

An attacking midfielder previously linked with Brighton, Newcastle and Arsenal looks set to seal a move to the Bundesliga today.
By Derren Howard
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Xavi Simons rejoined Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a successful season with Eredivisie club PSV. But the Paris outfit now seem open to a loan move for the 20-year-old Netherlands international, with RB Leipzig favourites.

Simons joined PSG in 2019 from Barcelona and made seven outings for the Paris team before moving to PSV in 2022. PSG though had a cut-price buy back clause of around £6m, which was activated earlier this month. He is said to remain part of Les Parisiens' long term plans but they are keen for him to gain additional experience with a loan to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The playmaker had previously been linked with a switch to the Premier League with Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton all interested.

Most Popular
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons looks set to seal a move to the Bundesliga despite interest from the Premier LeagueParis Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons looks set to seal a move to the Bundesliga despite interest from the Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons looks set to seal a move to the Bundesliga despite interest from the Premier League

Italian football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Xavi Simons, convinced that RB Leipzig is the best option for his future if he has to leave PSG. He will communicate his decision on Monday — Leipzig are ready with loan deal with NO buy option. Xavi would return to PSG in June 2024 to be part of long term project."

Related topics:NewcastleArsenalBrightonRB Leipzig