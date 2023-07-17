‘Decision today’ – Arsenal and Brighton cut-price target to confirm surprise transfer

An attacking midfielder previously linked with Brighton, Newcastle and Arsenal looks set to seal a move to the Bundesliga today.

Xavi Simons rejoined Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a successful season with Eredivisie club PSV. But the Paris outfit now seem open to a loan move for the 20-year-old Netherlands international, with RB Leipzig favourites.

Simons joined PSG in 2019 from Barcelona and made seven outings for the Paris team before moving to PSV in 2022. PSG though had a cut-price buy back clause of around £6m, which was activated earlier this month. He is said to remain part of Les Parisiens' long term plans but they are keen for him to gain additional experience with a loan to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

The playmaker had previously been linked with a switch to the Premier League with Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton all interested.

