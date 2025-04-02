'Deemed to be mutual' - This is the official reason why Marco Asensio's goal was given vs Brighton with Mats Wieffer floored

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marco Asensio’s goal vs Brighton was allowed to stand after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

With Villa already leading courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s 51st minute goal, substitute Asensio fired in emphatically from Morgan Rogers’ cross.

But VAR looked for a possible foul as Dutchman Mats Wieffer was on the floor when the 78th minute goal was scored.

The Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) explained on X (formerly Twitter): “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact between Watkins and Wieffer in the build-up deemed to be mutual with no foul committed.”

Marco Asensio’s goal vs Brighton was allowed to stand after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After a goalless first-half – which saw Villa have a huge penalty shout dismissed – Manchester United loanee Rashford opened the scoring six minutes after the restart.

The England forward chipped Bart Verbruggen when he was played through one-on-one by Rogers after Villa dealt with a Brighton corner.

Albion responded well and thought they had an immediate response when Emi Martinez fumbled the ball and Simon Adingra found the net from close range.

However, the goal was ruled out after a lengthy VAR check – which saw referee Stuart Attwell go over to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The Premier League Match Centre explained on X: “VAR checked the referee’s call of goal for Brighton – and established that Mitoma handled the ball deliberately in the build-up and recommended an on-field review. The goal was then disallowed.”

The reason why Villa were not given a first-half penalty was also explained. Replays appeared to show Jack Hinshelwood brought down Rashford in the box.

@PLMatchCentre stated: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Aston Villa following a challenge by Hinshelwood on Ramsey was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact deemed not to reach the threshold for a foul.”