All the latest FA Cup team news ahead of Norwich City vs Brighton

Norwich winger Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a disciplinary charge by the Football Association for a spitting incident during the Championship defeat at Sunderland.

The Canaries were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on December 21, during which the Spaniard was alleged to have spat at a Sunderland player, later confirmed to be defender Chris Mepham, in the second half.

Sainz admitted the charge, which was a sending off offence, with an independent regulatory commission imposing the sanctions.

Borja Sainz of Norwich City has been suspended for six matches and will miss the FA Cup clash against Brighton

Sainz’s ban will start immediately, ruling him out of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at home against Premier League Brighton, as well as a run of Championship fixtures including games against promotion-chasing Sheffield United and Leeds.

A statement from the FA read: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21 2024.

“It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture.

“Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Sainz is the Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals, but had not found the net for the Canaries in his past eight appearances.

Prior the FA Cup clash, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke highly of the Norwich striker’s talent. “In the offensive line they have Sainz,” said the German. “He's a very good one-against-one player. He makes a difference, especially in the Championship. He scores a lot of goals. He makes a lot of assists.”

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road in the January transfer window, issued a statement apologising for his actions.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a sincere and public apology for my actions during our game against Sunderland,” Sainz said in a post on Norwich’s club X account.

“Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility.

“I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour.

“Additionally, I extend my apologies to my team-mates, our coaching staff, and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself.”