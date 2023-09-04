Defender returns to Brighton after suffering health scare during training session at loan club

Young Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has returned to Sussex after suffering a heath scare during a training session at loan club Heart of Midlothian.

That’s according to Football Scotland, who have reported that the 20-year-old was hospitalised with a medical issue.

The Albion young gun has reportedly been discharged from hospital, and has returned to Brighton to recuperate.

The nature of the issue has yet to be confirmed by either Hearts or the Seagulls, but Football Scotland claims Offiah is in a better state after the incident.

However, it is not yet known if the young centre-back will return to Tynecastle.

Offiah signed a new contract with Brighton running until June 2025, whilst securing a season-long loan move to the Scottish Premiership outfit on August 18.

The versatile defender has so far made four appearances in all competitions for the Jambos.