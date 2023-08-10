'Demand is high' - Brighton's 10-goal attack ace issues warning amid Man City transfer link

Brighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma insists he has to establish himself as a first team starter all over again ahead of the new Premier League season

Mitoma was electric for most of last term on the left side of Brighton's potent attack. The 26-year-old was one of the main focal points of Roberto De Zerbi's forward line and delivered 10 goals with eight assists in all competitions.

His skilful and direct play made him an instant favourite with the fans and also caught the eye of other clubs. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer and Mitoma was linked with a move to City earlier in the window.

The former Kawasaki Frontale man – who arrived at Brighton for around £3m in 2021 – is however fully focussed on the season ahead, starting against newly-promoted Luton Town at the American Express Stadium this Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi enjoyed working with Kaoru Mitoma last season

Mitoma is aware that new-arrivals such as Simon Andringa and Joao Pedro will further add to the competition for minutes, while Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte remain in the mix.

"New players have come in and a new competition will start. We start again from zero," said Mitoma speaking the Albion website. "I know I have to lead the team with my play. I’m playing in a position where I have to deliver. How I will be rated in every match will be important.”

Mitoma helped Brighton play some of best football in the Premier League last season. De Zerbi has instilled a great sense of belief into the players but the tactics and formations are always evolving.

The Japan ace added: “New players have arrived and they have their own characteristics. The positioning is different both in defence and attack now, as they [the new signings] have different characteristics [to the players that have left]. I have to try to let them show their best abilities while I try to show it myself. There is still some things we need to improve, so we want to work on it in the last preparation week.