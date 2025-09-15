All the latest team and transfer news after Brighton’s 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has taken a strong approach with midfielder Carlos Baleba this season.

The Cameroon international has struggled for form and fitness this term and was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday. James Milner, 39, took his central midfield role instead.

Baleba struggled with a knee injury in pre-season and was then linked with a money spinning move to Manchester United throughout the summer transfer window. Brighton were not keen to sell - they wanted "Moises Caicedo type money" - and United decided not to proceed, for the time being.

The 21-year-old former Lille man then started the first three matches of the new campaign against Fulham, Everton and Manchester City but he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the top flight.

He was subbed on the hour against Fulham, hooked at halftime at Everton for "tactical reasons" and was then replaced by Milner on 60 minutes against City.

Baleba on the bench at Bournemouth

He jetted off for the international break with Cameroon and played 90 minutes in a World Cup qualifying loss to Cape Verde but was then benched by Hurzeler on his return at Bournemouth.

He came on in the final stages at Vitality Stadium but it was an unconvincing cameo, and one that drew criticism from the Brighton fan base.

It's a tricky situation for Hurzeler to manage.

"There was a lot of noise around him during the summer," said Hurzeler to Sussex World, just prior to the Bournemouth loss.

"His development in the last season was like this [upwards], but in every development from a young player there will be waves, it can't always be linear. Maybe in this wave he is at the moment, and therefore we need to give him the support, we need to give him also the right advice on how to deal with this situation.”

Man United to return for Baleba

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Baleba and could return once again this January or next summer. The midfielder joined Brighton in 2022 for around £15m from Lille and is rated as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League.

He is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028 and it is believed there is an option for a further year. He has so far made 82 appearances for Albion with four goals and two assists.

Hurzeler added: "It's a new situation for him and he demands a lot from himself. He always wants to play perfect, he always wants to do special things.

"But in these moments, it's very important to focus just on the basics. To focus on the things you can influence, and that's what we try to work with him. Try to give him the right advice.

“Then I'm sure he will be back in his shape as soon as possible, as quickly as possible, but it's very important that we don't put too much pressure on him.

“That's not the right thing to work with these kind of players."

Hurzeler on Baleba after Bournemouth

Speaking after the loss at Bournemouth. Hurzeler said: “It's normal for a young player when the media creates the noise around him. It's not easy for this player to handle it.

"He's a young player and I think that's something we have to accept, that young players don't always have the face we want to see."

