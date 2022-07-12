Deniz Undav makes Graham Potter training admission as Brighton and Hove Albion touch down in Portugal

Striker Deniz Undav has already witnessed the step-up in intensity following his move to the Premier League with Brighton.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:15 pm
Undav, who signed for Albion last season for £6m from Union SG, is currently in Portugal on Albion's pre-season camp ahead of the opening fixture against Manchester United on August 7.

The trip to the Portuguese Riviera will allow the prolific striker to gel with his new teammates and fully experience Graham Potter's training methods.

“The training sessions we have are really intense, really hard, really physical,” Undav said.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav has already noticed the increase his intensity since his move to the Premier League

“It’s all about understanding on the pitch and it will come over the weeks.

“We are trying to figure each other out. Now it’s about trying to adapt to my teammates, how they play, to the intensity and that’s the goal for me.

“In Belgium it’s a different level to the Premier League, so it’s all about adapting. It’s way more intense and the game is way faster and it’s more physical.”

