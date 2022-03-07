Deniz Undav, Reda Khadra and FIVE Brighton loan players with realistic hopes of making Graham Potter's 2022-23 first team

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will hope his loan players can make the step up to the Premier League next season

Graham Potter's team had an impressive start to the campaign and it ensured they were away from the relegation battle by getting points on the board early on.

Their form has however dipped of late and last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Newcastle was their fourth Premier League defeat on the bounce.

Albion have scored just once during the run and have also been leaky at the back as they have shipped nine in the last four.

It's an unfortunate combination and one Potter will seek to urgently address as they prepare to face Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Albion will hope to have the injured Adam Lallana available to face his old club this weekend and midfielder Enock Mwepu who is still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Yves Bissouma - who continues to be linked with a move away this summer - was also benched at Newcastle following a poor run of form. Brighton will need their best midfielder back on song against Jurgen Klopp's in-form team.

Albion's poor run has also highlighted the need for reinforcements. The club's transfer strategy of late has been to bring in promising young talent and loan them various leagues across Europe in order for them to gain experience.

Albion have players performing well in the Championship with Blackburn in the Scottish Premiership and alo in the Bundesliga and in Belgium.

There has however been very little to improve Potter's first team for the here and now.