Dermot Gallagher issues 'unfortunate' verdict on Alexis Mac Allister VAR farce against Leicester
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes VAR eventually made the right call to disallow Alexis Mac Allister's screamer against Leicester at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.
Mac Allister, who scored twice in in the 5-2 win against the Foxes, was denied a hat-trick as his 25-yard rocket into the top corner was chalked off by VAR after a four minute check.
Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up and that his attempted over-head kick prevented the Leicester defender from clearing the ball properly.
It was a tough blow for Mac Allister and all the Albion fans in the stadium who were denied one of the best goals ever seen at the Amex.
Most Popular
Head coach Graham Potter said after the match that Mac Allister will ‘never hit a better one’ – while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted that VAR is ‘sucking the life and enjoyment from the game.’
However, Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: "The problem is they had to establish if he [Enock Mwepu] in an offside position, which the lines prove he clearly was.
"And then the problem is, does he impact on the defender's ability to play the ball out? And the only person who can make that decision is the referee on the field.
"Does the overhead kick reduce the ability of the defender to head the ball clear? He felt yes and I think he is right as well.
"It is a shame because it is such a great goal but his [Mwepu’s] boot is very high and the defender can't head the ball clear.
"Because he also came from an offside position, he is deemed offside. It is unfortunate but the process had to go through it step by step.
"There were a number of players in offside positions but they have to get the player who then returned to an onside position.
"Unfortunately the process took a long time but it was correct. I say unfortunately because it was one of the best goals you'll ever see."