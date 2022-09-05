Dermot Gallagher issues 'unfortunate' verdict on Alexis Mac Allister VAR farce against Leicester

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored twice but had his 25 year rocket ruled out by VAR

Mac Allister, who scored twice in in the 5-2 win against the Foxes, was denied a hat-trick as his 25-yard rocket into the top corner was chalked off by VAR after a four minute check.

Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up and that his attempted over-head kick prevented the Leicester defender from clearing the ball properly.

It was a tough blow for Mac Allister and all the Albion fans in the stadium who were denied one of the best goals ever seen at the Amex.

Head coach Graham Potter said after the match that Mac Allister will ‘never hit a better one’ – while Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted that VAR is ‘sucking the life and enjoyment from the game.’

However, Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: "The problem is they had to establish if he [Enock Mwepu] in an offside position, which the lines prove he clearly was.

"And then the problem is, does he impact on the defender's ability to play the ball out? And the only person who can make that decision is the referee on the field.

"Does the overhead kick reduce the ability of the defender to head the ball clear? He felt yes and I think he is right as well.

"It is a shame because it is such a great goal but his [Mwepu’s] boot is very high and the defender can't head the ball clear.

"Because he also came from an offside position, he is deemed offside. It is unfortunate but the process had to go through it step by step.

"There were a number of players in offside positions but they have to get the player who then returned to an onside position.