'Desperately close' - Brighton's £8m pursuit of South American 'jewel' just became more complex

Albion face another transfer hurdle if they plan to resurrect their bid to sign Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso.

Brighton were desperately close to securing a deal for the talented 18-year-old last months but talks broke down with the Club Libertad attacker at the 11th hour.

It is believed a fee of between £6m-£8m had been agreed between the two club but personal terms and details on Enciso's contract proved problematic.

Julio Enciso has signed a new deal with Club Libertad

Club Libertad hinted a deal could still be done for the Paraguay international this summer but this week they announced that their star asset has agreed a new four-year contract with the Paraguayan Primera Division outfit.

"Quality, talent, sense of belonging. Pride of La Huerta. Renewed! The family jewel, for more," the club wrote on their Twitter account.

Enciso then posted: "First of all, I want to thank God, my family, the President, and the leaders and the Gumarela family for the support and affection of always, I promise to leave everything of myself to be able to give you many joys."

The versatile attacker who has been been playing first team football with Libertad since the age of 15. He is regarded as one of South America's finest young talents and has already featured for Paraguay three times in the Copa America.

Enciso's agent Pedro Aldave admitted last month his player was disappointed the Brighton deal collapsed but remained hopefully it could be revived this summer.

Speaking on Paraguayan Radio, he said: "The possibility of him going now has fallen, but not the operation itself.

"There was only a difference in the contract and some things that I did not like, we will wait a little longer.

"There is an agreement between Brighton and Libertad.

"There is another interested party and Brighton knows it.

"Nothing is good for those in a hurry. The player was not served by the business, it will surely hurt a little, but it will pass.

"There is no problem with Brighton, I just broke up with the director and they still want the operation.

"This wasn't the time, the conditions weren't right, the player might get a little angry, but it's for his own good. We have to keep supporting him to do what he knows best, to keep having fun on the pitch.