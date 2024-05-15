'Determined to sign him' – Brighton player of the year wanted as Europa League club push for '£6m' deal

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross is wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion face a battle this summer to keep their player of the year Pascal Gross.

The Germany international has been vital to Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season and earlier this month picked up the Fans’ Player of the Year award and the Players’ Player of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gross has scored five goals this season and contributed an impressive 13 assists as his experience and guile helped Brighton cope with losing midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old – who joined Brighton for around £2m in 2017 from FC Ingolstadt – has previously spoken of returning to Germany and the Bundesliga for both football and family reasons.

Gross will have one-year remaining on his contract this summer and could be available for around £6m – and Eintracht Frankfurt are “determined to sign him.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted: “Eintracht Frankfurt is determined to sign him. There were concrete talks last year. Now, #SGE is pushing again! Eintracht wants to secure his experience and quality. Initial discussions have taken place. Frankfurt's feeling is that a transfer is difficult but possible. Groß is aware of the interest. He has not made a decision yet. The 32 y/o top midfielder feels very comfortable in Brighton. Contract valid until 2025. Price valuation: Around €3-5m. Groß, a transfer target for Eintracht now. Nadiem Amiri (Mainz) as well. Groß is supposed to be part in the Euro squad. Nagelsmann is counting on him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion head coach De Zerbi stated his desire to keep Gross at the club next season – especially as Brighton will already lose the experience of Adam Lallana next season.

"Pascal Gross became a great player, a top, top player for us,” De Zerbi said last week. “I think he can play in every big team because he’s smart, a very good player. His passion, attitude are incredible. I hope he can stay with us. I don’t work for myself, but to help the players to become better. If Pascal has an offer I think we can understand him.