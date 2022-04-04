‘Devastating’ - Graham Potter provides Brighton injury update to star midfielder ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham

Graham Potter has another injury concern ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham

Jakub Moder has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which will rule him out for a significant period of time.

The Polish international suffered the injury during yesterday’s draw against Norwich City at the Amex, and further diagnosis today has revealed the rupture.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “This is a devastating blow for Jakub. He’s made such good progress for us this season; and had just played an integral part in helping Poland qualify for the World Cup with victory over Sweden.

“Everyone will want to know how long he will be sidelined, it’s too early to speculate other than to say he faces a significant period of rehabilitation. Naturally he will have all the support from the club during his recovery.”

The 22-year-old midfielder signed for Albion from Lech Poznan on a five-year contract in October 2020.

A highly-rated Poland international came through the youth ranks at Poznan, before making his first team debut in April 2018.

Jakub made his debut for his country in September 2020; he signed for Albion a month later and was immediately loaned back to Poznan, with the club's place in the Europa League seen as a good way of Moder continuing his development.

He was recalled from his loan in Poland in December 2020; he made his Premier League debut as a late substitute at West Brom in February 2021, he made his first league start for Albion the following month in a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United.