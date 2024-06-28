Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion are pushing hard to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The Seagulls have already been linked with a number of top quality players ahead of new manager Fabian Hurzeler’s first campaign in charge.

The midfield area was a particular cause for concern last season as previous manager Roberto De Zerbi battled to cope with the losses of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo from last summer’s transfer window.

Brighton are now doing their utmost to address that and are doing all they can to bring in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City. The midfielder was excellent for the Foxes last term and scored 12 goals with 14 assists during their Championship title-winning campaign. Dewsbury-Hall is rated at around £35m but Brighton have reportedly offered their Poland international Jakub Moder as a part-exchange.

Brighton's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope to boost his squad ahead of his first campaign

Moder is said to have already undergone a medical with Leicester but Chelsea – who else? – could yet scupper the arrangement with a late bid for Dewsbury-Hall. The Seagulls are also in the running for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville. Brighton have held talks with Leeds for the player who scored 19 goals with nine assists in the Championship. Summerville, 22, would be another fine addition but Brighton face competition from Liverpool for the player valued at around £30m.

Here’s Brighton’s dream XI for next season if the latest transfer rumours are true:

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The £16m signing from Anderlecht settled in well last term and looks set to be Brighton’s established No 1 next season, ahead of Jason Steele and Carl Rushworth – who impressed on loan at Swansea last year. The 21-year-old has also been the first choice keeper for the Netherlands at this summer’s Euros.

Jack Hinshelwood – RB: The teenager enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in the Premier League until a foot injury cut his campaign short. The versatile performer is expected to be fit and firing for the new season, which is a huge bonus for Hurzeler.

Lewis Dunk – CB: The skipper remains Albion’s most important player and will be vital for the head coach as he settles in to his new surroundings.

Adam Webster – CB: There were signs at the back end of last season that he was returning to his best. Struggled at times with injuries and form and lost his place to Jan Paul van Hecke. A fit-again Webster is great for Hurzeler, who will have to decide which of the two is the better to partner Dunk at the back.

Valentin Barco – LB: Very much looking forward to seeing how Barco develops under the new boss. The Argentina teenager could be needed from the start next season as regular left back Pervis Estupinan is still recovering from ankle surgery.

Carlos Baleba – CM: The £20m midfielder arrived from Lille last summer and showed glimpses of his potential. De Zerbi said he has the ability to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and – similar to Barco – a real young talent for Hurzeler to develop.

Billy Gilmour – CM: If Pascal Gross departs this summer, more responsibility will go to the Scotland international and Gilmour looks ready. A classy operator at the highest level and another big season awaits.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – CM: The Leicester City midfielder is wanted by Brighton and would be an excellent addition. Adds a goal threat and as his stats from last season show, more than capable of picking that killer pass for assits. Albion will hope to get this deal over the line.

Crysencio Summerville – RW: The young Dutchman has impressed at Leeds and netted 19-goals with nine assists last term. Another who add to Albion's attacking quality and would form a lethal attack with Pedro and Mitoma.

Joao Pedro – CF: The Brazilian netted 20 goals in all-competitions last term following his £30m switch from Watford last summer. Pedro is key man for the Seagulls and one for Hurzeler to develop further.