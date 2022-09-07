Did Graham Potter say goodbye? - Alexis Mac Allister reveals meeting with Brighton head coach amid Chelsea talks

Graham Potter has been an inspirational figure for Alexis Mac Allister during his Premier League career

Graham Potter is one of the leading contenders to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea earlier this morning.

Brighton have given Potter permission to talk to new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali but Albion midfielder Mac Allister hopes Potter remains with the Seagulls.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His biggest strength is how he plans the games,” said the Argentina international. "And what he wants us to do.

"Tactically he is amazing and the coaching staff are really good to help us in every aspect. He is really important for us. I am really pleased I am working with him.

“He will be an amazing coach and hopefully he will stay here for his life but at the same time we know that maybe difficult.”

Mac Allister and his Albion teammates were with the head coach this morning for a photoshoot ahead of this weekend’s match at Bournemouth.

“We did not speak about any situation [with Chelsea],” said Mac Allister, when asked if Potter had said goodbye to the players.

Potter has been a huge help for Mac Allister since the Argentine arrived in the UK from Argentinos Juniors in 2019.

The 23-year-old struggled initially to adapt to the demands of the Premier League but insists Potter helped him physically and mentally.

“The first year was not easy for me and he helped me to realise I was not at the physical level of the Premier League.

"He helped me every day to be a better player. He knows how much I appreciate what he did to me.

“He always tries to speak about psychological things, for us to think about situations. It is something that not every manager does. It was important for us when we had six matches without a win we worked a lot psychologically.