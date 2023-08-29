Former Brighton ace Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United from Chelsea

Cucurella, who was brilliant for one season at Brighton before sealing a £63m move to Chelsea, has struggled to find his best form at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old Spaniard remains behind England international Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Chelsea and has been heavily linked with a loan to Man United.

Erik ten Hag’s United are determined to land a left-back before the close of the window on September 1 after an injury to Luke Shaw. Chelsea are believed to be open to a move but in the meantime Pochettino plans to use the ex-Albion star for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella could be on hisway to Man United

“I cannot talk about supposition or rumours,” said Pochettino. “ For tomorrow he (Cucurella) is going to be able to play. The club did not communicate (anything else) to me. All of the players that are in our squad are in our plans even if they didn’t play at the moment.”

With Chelsea not involved in European football this season, Pochettino intends to focus on just one thing – winning matches, whatever the competition.