Fabian Hurzeler has made his intentions clear with the plan for Albion’s latest signing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the pre-match press conference before Brighton take on rivals Crystal Palace at home, the Albion head coach was quizzed on new signing Diego Gomez.

The 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder will be joining the Premier League side in January, and will be featuring in the starting eleven from the off, the seagulls boss has revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst a promising young midfielder, Gomez has been playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at his current club, Inter Miami.

The Brighton boss has made his ideas for Diego Gomez clear (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

To the question on whether the midfielder will feature as a regular for Brighton straight away, Fabian Hurzeler said: “Yes, (he) will. He has the right attitude towards football. He loves to play. You can feel his passion in every talk with him.

"Also, when you see him playing for Paraguay, when you see him playing for Inter Miami, you see that he’s ready to sprint, ready to make the last step, ready to give everything for his club.

"And that’s something we need here. Having players with a passion for football, with the right attitude, working to improve and get better every day.

"That’s something that he has inside of him and that’s special for such a young player.”