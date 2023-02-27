'Difficult to understand' - Roberto De Zerbi makes Lewis Dunk 'big club' transfer claim ahead of Stoke and West Ham

Roberto De Zerbi is baffled Lewis Dunk has never been snapped up by one of the Premier League’s giants ahead of the long-serving defender’s 400th appearance for Brighton.

Seagulls captain Dunk is in line to reach the milestone in Tuesday evening’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Stoke. Aside from a brief loan stint at Bristol City a decade ago, the once-capped England international has spent his entire career with his hometown team.

“For me it’s difficult to understand how he has never played for a big team in the Premier League,” said head coach De Zerbi. “If you ask me what I think about Dunk, I think he’s one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. This is my opinion but I know well his potential, his standard of performances.”

Dunk, who made his debut in 2010, handed in a transfer request during the early stages of the 2015-16 season when Brighton were in the Championship. At the time, the 31-year-old was heavily linked with Fulham, who were also in the second tier.

Lewis Dunk is rated as one of the best in the Premier League by Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi

Yet, despite being capped by his country in 2018 and regularly impressing at the Amex Stadium, he has never come close to joining a top-flight rival. De Zerbi intends to start his skipper in the midweek cup clash against Championship opposition at the bet365 Stadium.