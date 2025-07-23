'Disrupted' - Fabian Hurzeler addresses Evan Ferguson 'issues' as Roma move confirmed

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has joined Serie A side Roma on a season-long loan.

The deal is a reported loan fee of around £3m and an option to buy for £37m. He will wear the number 11 shirt at Roma.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 80 appearances for Albion, scoring 17 goals.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler said, “Evan had a challenging period across the past season and a half, and it has been one disrupted by niggling injury issues, which hasn’t allowed him a run of games.

“He is over those injuries and has come back in great shape. Now he really wants to play regularly. This is an exciting opportunity in a strong league and with the prospect of European football.

“We wish Evan well for the season ahead and will be watching his progress closely throughout the season.”

Evan joined Brighton from Bohemians in January 2021, making his first team debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup in August of that year.

His first Premier League goal would come in December 2022, netting against Arsenal, before a fine run of form saw him finish the campaign with six top-tier goals and two assists, as Albion qualified for European football for the first time.

He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with West Ham, where he made eight appearances.