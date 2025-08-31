Brighton playmaker Facundo Buonanotte is on the way to Chelsea | Getty Images

Brighton attacker Facundo Buonanotte is expected to seal his loan move to Chelsea today.

The Argentina playmaker is set for a medical in London and the final details are in place to complete the deal.

Buonanotte, 20, slipped down the pecking order at Brighton and had previously been linked with loans to West Ham and Leeds United.

German giants Borussia Dortmund were also said to be keen on the 20-year-old and were preparing a £20m bid for the former Rosario Central player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Facundo Buonanotte will undergo medical tests in London as new Chelsea player today.

"All documents are ready with Brighton for loan move."

Fabian Hurzeler on Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton signed Buonanotte from Rosario Central in 2023 for around £7m and he spent last on loan in the Premier League at relegated Leicester.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels another loan is the best forhis development as he is currently behind the likes of Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh, Matt O’Riley, Georginio and Kaoru Mitoma at Brighton.

We have a very transparent exchange with him and for these young players it's so important that they have game minutes where they can improve.,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

“So we have to think about if the right club is here, or we might give him a loan where he gets more game minutes.

“But overall, I can say we're very happy that he's a Brighton player, and no matter where he will be in the next season, long-term we will see him here as a player for us because he's a great player and he's a great character, and for sure long-term he will help us.”

Buonanotte is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028.