Done deal: Brighton reveal sixth deadline day exit amid West Ham and Norwich City deals

Brighton striker Marcus Ifill has completed a permanent move to League Two Bromley, for undisclosed terms.

Technical director David Weir said, “Marcus wants to play regular senior football to establish himself and the offer from Bromley gives him that opportunity.

“We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The striker joined Albion's academy from Swindon Town in January 2020 and was a regular for our under-18s before stepping into the under-21 squad at the start of last season.

This season the 21-year-old has made 16 appearances in PL2.

Ifill is the sixth player to leave Brighton on deadline day as he follows Evan Ferguson (West Ham, loan), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Millwall), Ed Turns (Exeter), Caylan Vickers (Mansfield, loan)