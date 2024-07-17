Elisabeth Terland left Brighton to join Manchester United

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the WSL

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls have signed striker Aisha Masaka from BK Hacken for undisclosed terms.

The 20-year-old joined Swedish side Hacken in 2022 from Young Africans in Tanzania, also having previously played for Alliance FC Mwanza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her two seasons at Hacken, the forward finished second in the Damallsvenskan and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season after a defeat to PSG.

During her time in the Tanzanian Premier League, she won ‘Best Goal Scorer’ in the 2020/21 campaign netting 35 goals in 20 matches for Young Africans.

At international level, she has won 15 caps for Tanzania, scoring nine goals, after making her debut in 2021.

Masaka also represented her country at the under-17 COSAFA Cup, winning the tournament, and finishing as top goalscorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also part of the team that qualified for the AFCON 2024 with Tanzania and will head to Morocco next summer.

Masaka will replace former Albion striker Elisabeth Terland, who left last month and has since joined Manchester United.

Zoe Johnson, managing director of women’s and girls’ football, said, “We’re really excited to welcome Aisha to Brighton.

“She’s competed at a high level in Sweden as well as representing Hacken in the Champions League.

“She’s a physical striker, who’s dominant on the ball and a natural goalscorer. We’re looking forward to welcoming her to Albion ahead of the new season.”