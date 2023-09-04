‘Done deal’ – Forgotten Brighton striker set to complete permanent move to European club
The Switzerlabd international has less than nine months left on his Albion contract, and has fallen behind Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson and João Pedro in the attacking pecking order.
The 24-year-old signed a four-year deal at the Seagulls in October 2020 but has struggled for goals and game time. He has made just 13 appearances for Albion, and scored just once.
Zeqiri grabbed his first, and so far only, Brighton goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Cardiff City in August 2021.
The striker now looks set to join Genk before the Belgian transfer window shuts on Wednesday (September 6).
Posting on Twitter, Tavolieri said: “DONE DEAL
“Andi Zeqiri already in Belgium today to complete his move to #KRCGenk. #BHAFC #mercato #JPL”
Zeqiri spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at German outfit FC Augsburg, but managed just two goals in 22 Bundesliga outings.
The forward then joined Swiss side FC Basel on a season-long loan in August 2022 and proved to be a hit at St Jakob-Park, plundering 18 goals in 50 games in all competitions.