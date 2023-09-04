Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri is close to completing a permanent move to Belgian club KRC Genk, according to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri.

The Switzerlabd international has less than nine months left on his Albion contract, and has fallen behind Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson and João Pedro in the attacking pecking order.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year deal at the Seagulls in October 2020 but has struggled for goals and game time. He has made just 13 appearances for Albion, and scored just once.

Zeqiri grabbed his first, and so far only, Brighton goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Cardiff City in August 2021.

The striker now looks set to join Genk before the Belgian transfer window shuts on Wednesday (September 6).

“Andi Zeqiri already in Belgium today to complete his move to #KRCGenk. #BHAFC #mercato #JPL”

Zeqiri spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at German outfit FC Augsburg, but managed just two goals in 22 Bundesliga outings.