Former Chelsea and England defender Glen Johnson believes Moises Caicedo can still seal his dream move – if he performs well for Brighton for the remainder of the season.

Caicedo – or his agent – publicly stated he wanted to leave in the previous window as Brighton rebuffed big money offers from Chelsea and then two from Arsenal, with the final bid thought to be around £70m.

Caicedo, 21, was back in Brighton’s starting XI for the first time since the transfer window at Crystal Palace last Saturday and produced a solid display in the 1-1 draw. The Ecuador international is however still expected to leave the Seagulls at the end of the season, which should give the club more time to source a replacement.

Chelsea and Arsenal are likely to return once again but Real Madrid, Liverpool and Newcastle could also be in the running.

Moises Caicedo wanted to leave Brighton during the previous transfer window

Former Chelsea and Liverpool right back Johnson believes timing is everything when it comes to making the next step and feels Caicedo can still achieve his ambitions.

“Now the windows over and Arsenal were unable to make the move happen, it means that Chelsea don’t need to act hastily if they do want to sign him,” Johnson said to betfred.com.

"I think they’ll just wait and see how it goes for the next few months. Unfortunately for players, timing is everything. If he wants a move in the summer, then hopefully he can continue to perform the way he has been for Brighton up until this point and hope the big teams are still interested in him come the summer.

"Unfortunately for Moisés, the big clubs don’t have to do anything now do they? I think most clubs who have an eye on him will just monitor how he gets on from now until the end of the season. If he continues to perform to this level then I’m sure a club will look to try and get something done quite early.”

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was pleased to have him back in the starting XI but feels his key midfielder can perform better. “Yes, I think he played well but he can play better,” said the Italian after the Palace draw. “For sure in the last period he suffered this, the transfer market situation, but we wait for him because it's too important for us