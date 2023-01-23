Brighton and Hove Albion have been praised for their succession planning by former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp

Japan international attacker Kaoru Mitoma was excellent for Brighton once again during the 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Mitoma opened the scoring with a sublime run and curling effort into the top corner as Brighton maintained their sixth place position in the top flight.

The 25-year-old has five goals in all competitions for Albion this season – four in the Premier League – and his emergence has helped cushion the blow of losing Leandro Trossard to Arsenal last week in a £22m plus deal.

Mitoma joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale last summer for around £4.5m and has dazzled following his stint on loan at Belgian outfit Union SG.

His goal at Leicester perfectly summed up his talent as he’s always looking to make a telling difference in the final third. He has every trick in the book, runs at pace, takes on the defender and is composed in front of goal. It’s a lethal combination and one that has caught of eye of Harry Redknapp, who named the Albion man in his Premier League team of the week.

“Brighton’s recruitment is fantastic, and it looks like they’ve done it again with this lad,” Redknapp wrote. “We’ve seen glimpses of him all season, but he’s been brilliant these last few weeks.