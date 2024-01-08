All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Ahead of the Stoke City FA Cup victory, Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said his priority singing would not be a full-back.

However, the Seagulls appear to be pressing ahead in their attempt to sign one the brightest emerging talents in South American football, Valentín Barco.

The deal, reported to be around £10m, is in the closing stages and will add to Brighton growing list of South American talent.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists a full-back is not his transfer priority this window

Barco, 19, can indeed play at full back but is equally adept at operating anywhere down the left flank – which appears to be a perfect match for De Zerbi’s flexible tactics.

De Zerbi is keen to do business this January as injuries and suspensions have at time stretched his squad to the limit as they battle at the top end of the Premier League, the Europa League and FA Cup.

Full-back has been a problem area with injuries to Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Igor, Pervis Estupinan and Solly March so far this term. But the impressive Italian head coach continues to find solutions and insists the likes of Pascal Gross, James Milner, Jack Hinshelwood and Igor (when he is fit again) can all help fill the gaps during the second half of the campaign.

Despite that, Barco is seen as one for the now and the future at Brighton and the player, who has previously been heavily linked with Man City and Chelsea, looks likely to join in the coming days.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Valentín Barco will leave Boca Juniors. Decision made — while Brighton keep talking to Boca on deal structure.