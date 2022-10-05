'Drawn a blank' – Adam Lallana delivers Antonio Conte and Tottenham warning ahead of Brighton showdown
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana believes Tottenham will not panic despite their patchy form of late.
Tottenham suffered a 3-1 defeat to North London rivals Arsenal last weekend and followed that with a 0-0 Champions League stalemate at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.
Conte's team travel to fourth place Brighton this Saturday, who last weekend enjoyed a 3-3 draw at Liverpool.
Albion will be full of confidence and keen to put on show as new coach head coach Roberto De Zerbi makes his home debut.
Lallana, who is fit once more and was used as a second half substitute at Liverpool, said, “Every time I’ve watched Spurs this season, they’ve been brilliant and effective.
"Even though they’ve drawn a blank tonight, and against Sporting in their last group game, as long as they’re creating chances that’s all that matters. There won’t be any panic stations just yet.”
Conte had urged Tottenham to be more clinical after they suffered a stalemate in Frankfurt.
Spurs created plenty of opportunities in Germany with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min guilty of failing to make the most of several openings during the Group D tie.
The Spurs boss said: “We have to be more clinical. We have to be more clinical because we created many, many chances to score and instead at the end, we are talking about a draw.
“A good draw because it is not easy to play away with this atmosphere, a lot of noise around us and I think my players cope with the situation very well. We played a good game but we know very well if you don’t score, you don’t win but at least you draw and we got one point today.”