Brighton and Hove Albion continue to boost their team off the pitch

Mike will report directly to technical director David Weir, and will assist in overseeing football operations, including recruitment, analysis, medical and player welfare, across both the men's and women's set-up.

David said, “We went through a very thorough process in recruiting Mike and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“He arrives after eight years of excellent work at Fulham, which has been not only evident on the pitch with the academy graduates who have made the step up to the first team, but also off it in the way that he has really driven their development programme.

“We’re extremely excited by the ideas that Mike can bring to the Albion and myself and many of my colleague are really looking forward to working closely with him.”

Mike graduated from Loughborough University with a degree and masters in Sports Science and Sports Management, before being accepted onto the competitive International Management Group (IMG) internship scheme, where he took up a full-time position.

After six years with IMG, Mike joined Fulham in 2014 as academy performance manager, having also been working as a part-time coach in the youth development phase.