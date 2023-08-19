'Early contender' - Watch Kaoru Mitoma's stunning individual strike against Wolves
Brighton made three changes following their 4-1 opening-day home win against Luton.
Teenage forward Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Adam Webster returned to the side, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Joao Pedro and Mahmoud Dahoud all making way. Adam Lallana, who missed out against Luton, was included on the bench.
But it was Kaoru Mitoma who gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal. The Japan midfielder cut inside and accelerated with pace, beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa. It was a stunning strike and an early contender for goal of the season.
Mitoma has been electric for Brighton since his introduction to the first team and has attracted interest from Manchester City. Mitoma, who joined for a bargain £3m from Kawasaki Frontale, is a favourite of De Zerbi and now has 11 goals and 9 assists in 43 outings.