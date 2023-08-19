'Early contender' - Watch Kaoru Mitoma's stunning individual strike against Wolves

Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma scored an early contender for goal of the season in the first half at Wolves

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match at Wolves

Brighton made three changes following their 4-1 opening-day home win against Luton.

Teenage forward Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Adam Webster returned to the side, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Joao Pedro and Mahmoud Dahoud all making way. Adam Lallana, who missed out against Luton, was included on the bench.

But it was Kaoru Mitoma who gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal. The Japan midfielder cut inside and accelerated with pace, beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa. It was a stunning strike and an early contender for goal of the season.