Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United this Saturday at the Amex Stadium, 3pm

Newcastle United have a number of injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

The Premier League is currently paused for the international break and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and his Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler will both hope all their stars return fit and raring to go.

Newcastle and Brighton have an almost identical record so far in the Premier League this term. Howe’s men are 11th with nine points from seven matches and are one place ahead of of Albion as they have a slightly better goal difference of plus-one. Brighton, who have been inconsistent this season, are even-stevens on zero.

Newcastle went into the international break on a high as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at St James' Park thank to goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltermade.

Howe will have to assess his squad closely after the break as they also face Benfica in the Champions League three days after the Brighton clash.

Hurzeler’s men will hope for a better display as last time out they laboured to a 1-1 draw against basement side Wolves.

Newcastle United early injury news

Lewis Hall - thigh: The left sided player injured his hamstring in the Champions League clash at Union SG. It is not expected to be a short-term injury and he has an estimated return date towards the end of November.

Tino Livramento - knee: The young England full back was given a six to eight week time-line after he landed awkwardly against Arsenal last month.

Yoane Wissa - knee: The £55m arrival from Brentford is yet to make his debut after injuring his knee in international duty. Early November is a realistic return date.

Dan Burn - wrist: The former Brighton man should be available to play despite a wrist injury sustained against Nottingham Forest. “I've been told I can play with it,” said Burn. “I am ready for Latvia, I am ready for Newcastle.”

Lewis Miley - calf: The young midfielder withdrew from England under-21 duty last week as a precaution and is hoping to to be available to face Brighton.

Jacob Ramsey - ankle: The £55m signing from Aston Villa is recovering from an ankle injury and is expected to be fit to face Brighton this Saturday.